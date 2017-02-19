Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Thousands rally against Trump immigration policies in downtown Los Angeles

Los Angeles Times

19 Feb 2017 at 08:40 ET                   
LA protesters -- (LA Times)

Thousands rally for immigrant rights in downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Thousands of activists marched through the streets of downtown Los Angeles on Saturday to oppose immigration enforcement raids and demand that local officials take concrete steps to thwart the “deportation machine” under President Donald Trump. David Abud, one of the organizers of the march, said the coalition of activists is demanding that city…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
US: Remembering Japanese internment camps 75 years on
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+