Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Three probes of Yemen raid underway but perhaps not the one Navy SEAL’s father wants

McClatchy Washington Bureau

28 Feb 2017 at 02:09 ET                   
A family photo of William 'Ryan' Owens, who was killed in Yemen on Jan. 28, 2017.

3 probes of Yemen raid underway but perhaps not the one Navy SEAL’s father wants

WASHINGTON — The Jan. 29 raid that killed the Navy SEAL son of a former South Florida police officer is currently the subject of three Pentagon investigations. But it remains to be seen whether any of those probes will satisfy Bill Owens’ demand to know why the raid took place just nine days into the Trump…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Sean Spicer bails on Ohio Republican’s fundraiser after learning lawmaker criticized Trump for groping women
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+