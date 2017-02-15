Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Tiffany Trump shunned at New York Fashion Week?

International Business Times

15 Feb 2017 at 01:44 ET                   
Tiffany Trump via Shutterstock

Tiffany Trump Shunned At New York Fashion Week?

Tiffany Trump, who was shunned by fashion editors during the Philipp Plein show at the New York Fashion Week (NYFW) Monday, was seen at the Dennis Basso show Tuesday sitting in the front row alongside her friend, designer Andrew Warren. Unlike the night before, the seats next to her were filled during the show Tuesday. The…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Stephen Colbert rips Sean Spicer’s disastrous press conference: ”He’s the M.C. Escher of bullsh*t’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+