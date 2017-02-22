Time crystals: Scientists created a new state of matter
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original article. Some of the most profound predictions in theoretical physics, such as Einstein’s gravitational waves or Higgs’s boson, have taken decades to prove with experiments. But every now and then, a prediction can become established fact in an astonishingly short time. This is what happened…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion