‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ author Harper Lee remembered one year later
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Renowned author Harper Lee died last year at the age of 89, but her work has kept her voice alive. The reclusive writer is remembered for “To Kill A Mockingbird,” published in 1960, a now-classic novel that confronted racism and is still taught in classrooms around the United States. Lee won the Pulitzer Prize in 1961…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion