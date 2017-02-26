Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Transgender California GOP delegate says the Trump administration will protect the LGBTQ community

Los Angeles Times

26 Feb 2017 at 15:10 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order cutting regulations, accompanied by small business leaders at the Oval Office of the White House in Washington U.S., January 30, 2017. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

SACRAMENTO, Calif.—Gina Roberts, a champion target shooter and supporter of President Donald Trump, says she wishes everyone would take a deep breath and relax about the controversy over transgender students using bathrooms. Roberts was one of hundreds of GOP loyalists attending the California Republican Party convention in Sacramento this weekend and almost assuredly, she surmised, the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
WATCH: Chuck Todd calls out Trump for calling press ‘fake news’ every time there’s a new Russia story
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+