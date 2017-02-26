Transgender wrestler ended contentious weekend with title, but controversy isn’t going anywhere
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
CYPRESS, Texas — A few hours after winning a state championship on Saturday, Mack Beggs came walking out of a conference room, flanked by his coach, with the entire Euless Trinity girls team in tow. Beggs, a 17-year-old transgender wrestler from Euless Trinity, had been the topic of this weekend’s state championships. Debates rose up among…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion