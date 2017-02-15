Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump administration approves California governor’s disaster requests

McClatchy Washington Bureau

15 Feb 2017 at 01:59 ET                   
California Governor Jerry Brown speaks during a news conference in San Francisco, on Jan. 17, 2014 (AFP Photo/Justin Sullivan)

Trump administration approves California governor’s disaster requests

WASHINGTON — Federal emergency officials approved California Gov. Jerry Brown’s requests to pay for winter storm damages and to support California’s unfolding response to the emergency at the crumbling Oroville Dam, the White House announced Tuesday “I want to thank FEMA for moving quickly to approve our requests,” Brown said, a day after expressing optimism that…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Robert Reich: The latest White House mess exposes Donald Trump’s long con
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+