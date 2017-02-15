Trump administration approves California governor’s disaster requests
WASHINGTON — Federal emergency officials approved California Gov. Jerry Brown’s requests to pay for winter storm damages and to support California’s unfolding response to the emergency at the crumbling Oroville Dam, the White House announced Tuesday “I want to thank FEMA for moving quickly to approve our requests,” Brown said, a day after expressing optimism that…
