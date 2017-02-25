Trump administration won’t call extremist group ‘ISIL’ like Obama did
The Islamic State group will be called ISIS under President Donald Trump’s administration, rejecting former President Barack Obama’s preference for referring to the militants as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, or ISIL. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said in a Feb. 12 memo that using the term ISIS to refer to the terrorist group,…
