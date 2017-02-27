Trump aide: President stopped tweeting in the mornings because he no longer watches ‘Morning Joe’

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough discuss President Trump's belief in widespread voter fraud (Screen cap).

President Trump has cut back on his early morning tweets during the week because he no longer watches MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the Associated Press is reporting.

According to a Trump aide, the president has dialed back his tweeting in the days before he speaks to Congress — scheduled for Tuesday.

Trump and the Morning Joe crew have had a falling out since host Joe Scarborough has upped his criticism of the President and co-host Mika Brzezinski banned Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway.