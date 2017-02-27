Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump aide: President stopped tweeting in the mornings because he no longer watches ‘Morning Joe’

Tom Boggioni

27 Feb 2017 at 20:07 ET                   
Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough discuss President Trump's belief in widespread voter fraud (Screen cap).

President Trump has cut back on his early morning tweets during the week because he no longer watches MSNBC’s Morning Joe, the Associated Press is reporting.

According to a Trump aide, the president has dialed back his tweeting in the days before he speaks to Congress — scheduled for Tuesday.

Trump and the Morning Joe crew have had a falling out since host Joe Scarborough has upped his criticism of the President and co-host Mika Brzezinski banned Trump senior adviser Kellyanne Conway.

About the Author
Tom Boggioni is based in the quaint seaside community of Pacific Beach in less quaint San Diego. He writes about politics, media, culture, and other annoyances. Mostly he spends his days at the beach gazing at the horizon waiting for the end of the world, or the sun to go down. Whichever comes first.
Next on Raw Story >
‘Tell it to the grand jury!’: Olbermann calls for a federal investigation into Trump’s ‘dangerous presidency’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+