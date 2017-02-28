Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump among popular Lent sacrifices this year

International Business Times

28 Feb 2017 at 13:42 ET                   
Donald Trump (AFP Photo/Timothy A. Clary)

Social media and alcohol remain among the most popular sacrifices being made this year for Lent, but there are also a number of people wishing they could give up the current president. Ahead of the start of the season of penance leading up to Easter and beginning on Ash Wednesday, the traditional favorites of alcohol, chocolate,…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump adviser suggests Democrats are threatening Jewish centers to make conservatives look bad
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+