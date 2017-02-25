Trump asked for terror intelligence report but rejects results because they undermine travel ban
On Saturday, the White House rejected an intelligence report that undermines President Donald Trump’s rationale for his halted travel ban from seven Muslim-majority countries, saying that the report’s quality is subpar. RELATED: Green-card holders likely safe under new travel ban The report from the Department of Homeland Security did not find significant domestic terror threats from the…
