Trump calls DeVos’ confirmation fight ‘unfair’
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Trump calls DeVos’ confirmation fight ‘unfair’
WASHINGTON — Speaking to parents and teachers at the White House with new U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Tuesday, President Donald Trump touted the value of school choice for inner-city African-Americans and called DeVos’ protracted nomination fight unfair. It was one of the first White House events for DeVos — a Michigan billionaire, school reform…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion