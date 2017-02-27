Trump complains the ‘evil and bad’ New York Times intentionally publishes lies to hurt him

President Donald Trump is due to give a speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)

Donald Trump on Monday singled out the New York Times for what he insisted is intentionally inaccurate coverage of his administration, calling the paper “so evil and so bad.”

“It’s intent. It’s also intent. If you read the New York Times, if you read the New York Times, it’s—the intent is so evil and so bad,” Trump told Breitbart during an interview in the Oval Office. “The stories are wrong in many cases, but it’s the overall intent.”

“When you read the Sunday New York Times, it’s just hit after hit after hit,” he continued. “And honestly, I think people are wise to it because if you look at the approval rating, you see it’s down. You know, it’s gone. There’s very little approval.”

Referring to an article the Times published during the 2016 election alleging Trump made unwanted sexual advances towards a multitude of women, the president said that was one example of the paper intentionally targeting him.

“They did a front page article on women talking about me, and the women went absolutely wild because they said that was not what they said,” Trump told Breitbart’s Matthew Boyle. “It was a big front-page article, and the Times wouldn’t even apologize and yet they were wrong. You probably saw the women. They went on television shows and everything.”

“It was false,” he continued. “Did they apologize? No. I call them the failing New York Times and they write lies. They write lies.”

Trump also tried to defend his claim that the media is “the opposition party” and the “enemy of the American people,” insisting he only meant “the fake media.”

“There’s a difference,” Trump said. “The fake media is the opposition party. The fake media is the enemy of the American people. There’s tremendous fake media out there. Tremendous fake stories. The problem is the people that aren’t involved in the story don’t know that.”

“I didn’t say the media is the enemy—I said the ‘fake media’,” he added. “They take the word fake out and all of a sudden it’s like I’m against—there are some great reporters like you [Breitbart’s Boyle]. I wasn’t talking about that. I was talking about the fake media, where they make up everything there is to make up.”