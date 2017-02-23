Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump deportation plans would cost billions

Newsweek

23 Feb 2017 at 10:42 ET                   
Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

As outlined by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) this week, President Donald Trump’s plans to dramatically increase deportations are causing panic in immigrant communities around the country. The aggressive plans also should be panicking federal budget officials, who are going to have to figure out a way to pay for the big boost in personnel…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Muslim ex-National Security official explains why she barely lasted a week in ‘disturbing’ Trump admin
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+