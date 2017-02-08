Trump discussed plans to build Trump Tower Moscow in 2013 despite denying business deals with Russia

Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin (Wikimedia Commons)

The Democratic Coalition, a Congressional member coalition that seeks to hold President Donald Trump accountable, released footage on Tuesday, Feb. 7 of a 2013 news conference in Russia in which the president spoke about his organization’s plans to build a Trump Tower in Moscow.

Trump has continuously denied having any relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin or business dealings in the country, including in a tweet he posted on Feb. 7. The president claimed, “I don’t know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy – yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1 in terror, no problem!”

I don’t know Putin, have no deals in Russia, and the haters are going crazy – yet Obama can make a deal with Iran, #1 in terror, no problem! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 7, 2017

The 2013 footage shows Trump speaking at a press conference in Moscow during the Miss Universe competition. He said, “We’ve met with a number of people and we may do something in Moscow and in various parts of Russia.”

Trump continued, “We have had some meetings while I’m here, and we could very well do something. We’re thinking about doing a Trump Tower Moscow, so we’re talking to a group of people about doing that.”

See footage of his remarks from the press conference below.

The U.S. president also spoke to his relationship with Putin in an Oct. 2016 interview, despite also denying that claim. “I do have a relationship,” he said, “and I can tell you that he’s very interested in what we’re doing here today.”

“I do have a relationship with [Putin] and I think it’s very interesting to see what’s happened … He’s done a very brilliant job in terms of what he represents and who he’s representing,” said Trump.