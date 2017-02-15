Trump goes on lobbyist hiring spree after once stating, ‘I would have no problem banning’ them
Trump Then: ‘I Would Have No Problem’ Banning Lobbyists. Trump Now: You’re Hired!
During his campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly welcomed the idea of banning lobbyists from his administration. Fast forward eight months, and now-President Trump is welcoming them in. Last June on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” host John Dickerson asked Donald Trump: Given the candidate’s drumbeat of criticism of the Washington lobbyist class, “Will you say ‘No lobbyists will…
