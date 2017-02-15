Quantcast

Trump goes on lobbyist hiring spree after once stating, ‘I would have no problem banning’ them

Pro Publica

15 Feb 2017 at 01:52 ET                   
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump speaks briefly to reporters between meetings at the Mar-a-lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 28, 2016. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

Trump Then: ‘I Would Have No Problem’ Banning Lobbyists. Trump Now: You’re Hired!

During his campaign, Donald Trump repeatedly welcomed the idea of banning lobbyists from his administration. Fast forward eight months, and now-President Trump is welcoming them in. Last June on CBS’s “Face the Nation,” host John Dickerson asked Donald Trump: Given the candidate’s drumbeat of criticism of the Washington lobbyist class, “Will you say ‘No lobbyists will…

About the Author
ProPublica is an independent, non-profit newsroom that produces investigative journalism in the public interest. Our work focuses exclusively on truly important stories, stories with “moral force.” We do this by producing journalism that shines a light on exploitation of the weak by the strong and on the failures of those with power to vindicate the trust placed in them.
