‘Trump is America’s gullible uncle’: Watch Colbert’s spoof of the New York Times’ Oscars ad

Stephen Colbert on Monday took a cue from one of Donald Trump’s least favorite publications—the New York Times—releasing a “powerful new ad” that bears curious similarities to the newspapers’ recent commercial buy, which aired Sunday night during the Oscars.

But, instead of describing “the truth,” like the Times’ ad, Colbert ran through a litany of descriptors for the president, including, “Trump is a Willy Wonka who has been genetically cross-bred with a carnivorous Oompa Loompa,” “Trump is America’s gullible uncle” and “Trump is an elaborate prank. Please.”

Trump is addressing a joint session of Congress for the first time tomorrow. According to Colbert’s ad, the Late Show host will air a live show during the president’s remarks.

