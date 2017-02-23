Trump is Kremlin’s puppet, Russian editor says
Many Russians believe that President Donald Trump is a “puppet” in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hands and is being used to fulfill his agenda of discrediting democracies across the world, the editor-in-chief of the Moscow Times, a prominent Russian newspaper critical of Putin’s politics, said Wednesday. Mikhail Fishman said popular opinion in Russia is that Trump…
