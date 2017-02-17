Trump keeps getting asked about anti-Semitism, but he doesn’t seem to have an answer
Anti-Semitism is on the rise in America. And the recent surge of anti-Jewish hate incidents appears to coincide with the political rise of President Donald Trump. Trump doesn’t seem interested in talking about it. During his first solo news conference on Thursday afternoon, Trump was asked about the rising number of anti-Semitic crimes around the country.…
