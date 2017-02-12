Trump labor nominee Puzder owes millions to bank seeking waiver from his department
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Puzder Owes Millions to Bank Seeking Labor Waiver
This article originally appeared on the International Business Times. President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the U.S. Department of Labor personally owes millions of dollars to a convicted bank that is relying on the same department to waive sanctions for its crimes, according to federal records. The ties between Trump’s embattled appointee Andrew Puzder and the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion