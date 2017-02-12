Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump labor nominee Puzder owes millions to bank seeking waiver from his department

Newsweek

12 Feb 2017 at 16:01 ET                   
Andrew Puzder, CEO of CKE Restaurants, takes part in a panel discussion titled "Understanding the Post-Recession Consumer" at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California April 30, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser (UNITED STATES - Tags: BUSINESS FOOD) - RTR31FMC

Puzder Owes Millions to Bank Seeking Labor Waiver

This article originally appeared on the International Business Times. President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the U.S. Department of Labor personally owes millions of dollars to a convicted bank that is relying on the same department to waive sanctions for its crimes, according to federal records. The ties between Trump’s embattled appointee Andrew Puzder and the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
California town evacuated as officials warn of flash flood from imminent dam collapse
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+