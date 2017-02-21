Quantcast

Trump lawyers battle over how far they can go in new travel-ban order

McClatchy Washington Bureau

21 Feb 2017 at 02:05 ET                   
Demonstrators shout slogans during anti-Donald Trump immigration ban protests outside Terminal 4 at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, California, U.S., January 28, 2017. REUTERS/Kate Munsch

Trump lawyers battle over how far they can go in new travel-ban order

WASHINGTON — A fight between leaders at the Justice and Homeland Security departments could delay release of President Donald Trump’s revised executive order to limit to the United States by citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries, according to a person who was briefed on the dispute. The department leaders are debating whether to again revoke the visas…

