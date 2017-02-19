Quantcast

Trump may upend nonprofits with vow to allow political activities

Newsweek

19 Feb 2017 at 08:21 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., January 22, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Trump May Upend Nonprofits With Vow to ‘Destroy’ Limits

This article originally appeared on The Conversation. President Donald Trump recently pledged to “destroy” the Johnson Amendment, a 63-year-old law that bans charities from engaging in political activities. As Trump said this at the National Prayer Breakfast, his focus was on permitting religious groups to play a more vocal role in political campaigns. Our experience in…

