Trump: ‘Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated’
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump promised the nation’s governors Monday that his yet-to-be-revealed replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act would give states greater flexibility and thanked some Republicans in the room who advised him on health care. “It’s an unbelievably complex subject,” he said. “Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated.” The remark…
