Trump: ‘Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated’

Tribune Washington Bureau

27 Feb 2017 at 14:01 ET                   
Donald Trump (Fox News/screen grab)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump promised the nation’s governors Monday that his yet-to-be-revealed replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act would give states greater flexibility and thanked some Republicans in the room who advised him on health care. “It’s an unbelievably complex subject,” he said. “Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated.” The remark…

