Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump p*ssy-grabbing video leaked by ‘The Today Show’ staffer

International Business Times

24 Feb 2017 at 08:37 ET                   
Donald Trump, Billy Bush and Arianne Zucker (Youtube)

The infamous “Access Hollywood” tape, in which President Donald Trump boasted about kissing and grabbing women “by their pussies” in a 2005 video, was an inside job which was leaked by an NBC News staffer on Billy Bush’s “The Today Show,” sources told Page Six. Following the public airing of the tape, Bush lost his job.…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Morning Joe blasts White House for asking FBI to ‘clean up’ Russia leaks
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+