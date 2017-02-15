Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump says peace deal will ultimately be up to Israelis, Palestinians

Reuters

15 Feb 2017 at 12:53 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump (R) greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would work to bring about peace between Israel and Palestinians, but it would be up to the parties themselves ultimately to reach an agreement.

“The United States will encourage a peace and really a great peace deal,” Trump said during a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We will be working on it very, very diligently. But it is the parties themselves who must directly negotiate such an agreement,” Trump said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Howard Goller)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Former CIA official says having Trump in the White House is the gravest threat since Civil War
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+