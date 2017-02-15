Trump says peace deal will ultimately be up to Israelis, Palestinians

U.S. President Donald Trump (R) greets Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at a joint news conference at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he would work to bring about peace between Israel and Palestinians, but it would be up to the parties themselves ultimately to reach an agreement.

“The United States will encourage a peace and really a great peace deal,” Trump said during a news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“We will be working on it very, very diligently. But it is the parties themselves who must directly negotiate such an agreement,” Trump said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Editing by Howard Goller)