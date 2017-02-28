Quantcast

Trump says ‘revved up economy’ will pay for budget proposals: Fox News

Reuters

28 Feb 2017 at 06:26 ET                   
Donald Trump Fox News interview (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump said he believes the extra $54 billion dollars he has proposed spending on the U.S. military will be offset by a stronger economy as well as cuts in other areas.

“I think the money is going to come from a revved up economy,” Trump said in a Fox News interview broadcast on Tuesday, hours before he was to address a joint session of Congress.

“I mean you look at the kind of numbers we’re doing, we were probably GDP of a little more than 1 percent and if I can get that up to 3 or maybe more, we have a whole different ball game. It’s a whole different ball game.”

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Watch the full interview below:

