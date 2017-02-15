Trump says ‘Russian connection’ is ‘non-sense’: Tweet
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed the idea of any “Russian connection” in a tweet that came amid a New York Times report that said members of his presidential campaign had contacts with Russian intelligence officials.
“This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign,” he said in a post on Twitter, citing his former Democratic rival in the 2016 presidential contest.
(Reporting by Susan Heavey)
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion