Trump says ‘Russian connection’ is ‘non-sense’: Tweet

Reuters

15 Feb 2017 at 08:07 ET                   
Donald Trump (ABC News)

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday dismissed the idea of any “Russian connection” in a tweet that came amid a New York Times report that said members of his presidential campaign had contacts with Russian intelligence officials.

“This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton’s losing campaign,” he said in a post on Twitter, citing his former Democratic rival in the 2016 presidential contest.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey)

