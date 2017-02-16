Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump says there are 2 Chicagos: One safe, one worse than the Middle East

Chicago Tribune

16 Feb 2017 at 23:43 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks to Fox News (screen grab)

CHICAGO — President Donald Trump on Thursday again publicly invoked Chicago violence before a national audience, this time speaking of “two Chicagos” during a wide-ranging news conference in the White House’s East Room. Near the end of the roughly 80-minute event, Trump responded to a reporter’s question about his urban agenda. “We have places in this…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘Little Jared complaining about me’: Ana Navarro slams Kushner for complaints about her Trump coverage
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+