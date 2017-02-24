Quantcast

Trump to put regulatory reform officers in US agencies: official

Reuters

24 Feb 2017 at 09:11 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks after visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall in Washington, U.S., February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump planned to sign an executive order on Friday that would establish regulatory reform officers and task forces within federal agencies as part of his push to slash federal government regulations, a White House official said.

Trump has vowed a sweeping cut in U.S. regulations and previously ordered agencies to repeal two regulations for every new regulation adopted. On Thursday, he met with chief executives of two dozen major U.S. companies and talked about the need for reducing regulations to boost job creation.

(Reporting by David Shephardson; Editing by Franklin Paul)

