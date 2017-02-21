Trump to roll back Obama-era protections for transgender students: report
President Donald Trump’s White House will undo an Obama administration policy that allowed transgender students in the nation’s public schools to be called by their preferred names and pronouns and use restrooms, locker rooms and other single-sex facilities matching their gender identity. The announcement from the Trump administration was expected to come Tuesday and marks the…
