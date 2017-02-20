Quantcast

Trump will pick his national security adviser soon

International Business Times

20 Feb 2017 at 08:16 ET                   
Donald Trump (Photo: Screen capture)

President Donald Trump is looking to make a decision to fill the position of national security adviser in a few days, following the resignation of Michael Flynn, he told reporters Saturday. Trump will interview four candidates in this regard Sunday, he added. Flynn was forced to step down from the position after it emerged he had…

