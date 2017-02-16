Quantcast

Trump’s approval rating drops below his disapproval rating

International Business Times

16 Feb 2017 at 10:09 ET                   
Donald Trump speaks during the final presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada, on October 19, 2016 (AFP Photo/Saul Loeb)

For the first time during his presidency, Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen behind his disapproval rating, according to a Reuters/Ipsos tracking poll published Wednesday. Just 46 percent of Americans have approved of the job he’s doing, according to the survey. Half of the country disapproved of the job he’s doing. “The data indicates that all…

