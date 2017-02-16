Trump’s approval rating drops below his disapproval rating
For the first time during his presidency, Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen behind his disapproval rating, according to a Reuters/Ipsos tracking poll published Wednesday. Just 46 percent of Americans have approved of the job he’s doing, according to the survey. Half of the country disapproved of the job he’s doing. “The data indicates that all…
