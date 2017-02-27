Trump’s approval rating is still in a record-breaking free fall
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
President Donald Trump was well on his way this week to cementing a presidential record for the least-approved first 100 days in American history. A poll released Sunday night by NBC News and the Wall Street Journal indicated Trump was continuing to face the lowest approval ratings for any incoming president in recent years, with the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion