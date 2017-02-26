Trump’s background didn’t prepare him for the presidency
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Trump’s Background Didn’t Prepare Him for Presidency
This article originally appeared on The Conversation. Throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump made much of his business experience, claiming he’s been “creating jobs and rebuilding neighborhoods my entire adult life.” The fact that he was from the business world rather than a career politician was something that appealed to many of his supporters. It’s…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion