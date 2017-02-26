Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s background didn’t prepare him for the presidency

Newsweek

26 Feb 2017 at 08:15 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump signs an executive order on U.S. withdrawal from the Trans Pacific Partnership while flanked by Vice President Mike Pence (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus (R) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington January 23, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Trump’s Background Didn’t Prepare Him for Presidency

This article originally appeared on The Conversation. Throughout the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump made much of his business experience, claiming he’s been “creating jobs and rebuilding neighborhoods my entire adult life.” The fact that he was from the business world rather than a career politician was something that appealed to many of his supporters. It’s…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
How would the Secret Service handle an unfit president?
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+