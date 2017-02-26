Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s choice for Commerce Secretary leaves Russia questions unanswered

McClatchy Washington Bureau

26 Feb 2017 at 08:36 ET                   
Billionaire investor Wilbur Ross, chairman of Invesco Ltd subsidiary WL Ross & Co, departs Trump Tower after a meeting with U.S. President-elect Donald Trump in New York, U.S., November 29, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Trump’s choice for commerce secretary leaves Russia questions unanswered

WASHINGTON — Wilbur Ross is likely to be confirmed as President Donald Trump’s secretary of commerce Monday despite unanswered questions about his ownership of a Cyprus bank that caters to wealthy Russians. Ross, a business turnaround specialist, has not responded to a Feb. 16 letter from six Democratic senators asking him to explain his relationship with…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Trump’s background didn’t prepare him for the presidency
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+