Trump’s defense chief Jim Mattis, unlike boss, says has no issues with media
Defense Secretary Jim Mattis on Sunday distanced himself from President Donald Trump’s assessment of the media as “the enemy of the American people,” saying during his first trip to the Middle East that he had no problems with the press.
Asked whether he agreed with Trump’s remarks, Mattis said: “I’ve had some rather contentious times with the press. But no, the press, as far as I’m concerned, are a constituency that we deal with. And I don’t have any issues with the press, myself.”
