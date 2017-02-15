Trump’s pick to lead Medicaid and Medicare has hazy legacy on insuring the poor
WASHINGTON — Seema Verma, President Donald Trump’s pick to head the embattled Medicaid program, is a rising policy star among Republicans for helping states inject conservative policies into the nation’s largest public health program. In Indiana, however, where she helped craft the state’s controversial Medicaid expansion experiment, dubbed “HIP 2.0,” Verma’s legacy is not so clear.…
