Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s top quotes about former presidents

International Business Times

20 Feb 2017 at 15:08 ET                   
Donald Trump (AFP)

Donald Trump will spend his first Presidents Day in the White House Monday. However, it was unlikely to be a solely celebratory occasion for the current incumbent. Protests were scheduled across the country in a series of rallies under the name “Not My Presidents Day.” Monday was also the first time that Presidents’ Day included honoring…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
‘I have to push back’: CNN host gasps at Trump fan claiming ‘he hasn’t done anything too outlandish’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+