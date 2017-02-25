Quantcast

Trump’s travel ban hits another big hurdle

International Business Times

25 Feb 2017 at 07:15 ET                   
Trump speaks to supporters at a rally in Melbourne, Florida (screen grab)

President Donald Trump’s travel ban hit another hurdle Friday as new evidence raised doubts over the executive order’s necessity. A report by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), first obtained by the Associated Press, concluded that a person’s country of citizenship “is unlikely to be a reliable indicator of potential terrorist activity.” The paper relied on…

