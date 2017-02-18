Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s travel will cost hundreds of millions more than Obama’s

International Business Times

18 Feb 2017 at 09:17 ET                   
US President Barack Obama (R) meets with Republican President-elect Donald Trump at the White House on November 10, 2016 (AFP Photo/Jim Watson)

In the four weeks since President Donald Trump took office, he’s already made quite a few visits to his luxurious Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The president was set to head down to the “winter White House” again Friday, prompting concerns about just how much these trips are costing. Already Trump, who was vocally critical of Barack…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Presidential historian predicts Trump’s term will last less than 200 days — the second shortest ever
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+