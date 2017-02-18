Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump’s Tweets trade on supporters’ anger

Newsweek

18 Feb 2017 at 11:46 ET                   
Donald Trump (Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

This article originally appeared on The Conversation. President Donald Trump has shown a unique ability to use Twitter as a way to connect directly with his followers. His tweets show his supporters what he is thinking, directly and unvarnished. Less well appreciated, but apparent in our research based on new polling, is how Trump’s anger and…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Replacement for Mike Flynn turned down job after watching Trump’s ‘unhinged’ press conference: report
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion


Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+