Under Trump, American approval of Putin grows

Newsweek

22 Feb 2017 at 10:31 ET                   
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin adjusts his sunglasses (AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is fast becoming a more polarizing figure among Americans than ever before as both his approval and disapproval ratings are soaring. Despite receiving highly negative press over his government’s alleged sponsoring of hacks on the U.S. electoral process last year, a Gallup poll shows 22 percent of U.S. citizens hold a favorable…

