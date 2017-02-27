Quantcast

US attorney general calls threats against Jewish groups ‘unacceptable’

Reuters

27 Feb 2017 at 17:22 ET                   
Senator Jeff Sessions speaking at the Values Voter Summit in Washington, DC. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions told reporters on Monday that recent bomb threats made against Jewish groups are “unacceptable” and a “very serious and destructive practice.”

Several Jewish community centers and schools in at least 12 states received bomb threats on Monday, following the destruction of graves in a Jewish cemetery in Philadelphia last week.

(Reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

