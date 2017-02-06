Quantcast

US House passes bill requiring warrants to search old emails

Reuters

06 Feb 2017 at 18:30 ET                   
A man looks at his email on a Blackberry in Washington on Nov. 23, 2010. [AFP]

The U.S. House of Representatives voted on Monday to require law enforcement authorities to obtain a search warrant before seeking old emails from technology companies, a win for privacy advocates fearful the Trump administration may work to expand government surveillance powers.

The House passed the measure by a voice vote. But the legislation was expected to encounter resistance in the Senate, where it failed to advance last year amid opposition by a handful of Republican lawmakers after the House passed it unanimously.

Technology companies such as Microsoft have lobbied Congress for years to pass the Email Privacy Act, which updates a decades-old law to force authorities to first get a warrant to access emails or other digital communications that are at least 180 days old.

Currently, agencies such as the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission only need a subpoena to seek such data from a service provider.

(Reporting by Dustin Volz; Editing by Tom Brown)

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
