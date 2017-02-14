Quantcast

Vicente Fox warns against cutting Mexico out of NAFTA

International Business Times

14 Feb 2017 at 05:53 ET                   
Former President of Mexico Vicente Fox attends a religious service of the late Lorenzo Zambrano in San Pedro Garza Garcia, on the outskirts of Monterrey in this May 14, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox, who emphatically informed U.S. President Donald Trump Mexico would not pay for his border wall, Monday warned his country would not be cut out of the North American Free Trade Agreement either. Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Monday at the White House and the two talked in glowing…

