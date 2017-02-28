Quantcast

Virginia Governor: Homeland security claims they will not go after DREAMers

Newsweek

28 Feb 2017 at 01:45 ET                   
FILE PHOTO -- Democratic nominee for Virginia governor Terry McAuliffe stands onstage during a campaign rally in Dale City, Virginia, October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Virginia Governor: Trump Won’t Go After DREAMers

The Trump administration is not going to go after so-called DREAMers, undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children. That was the unequivocal message Virginia Governor Terry McAulliffe said he got from the homeland security secretary, General John Kelly, this weekend. “My indication from General Kelly was, absolutely not,” McAuliffe told reporters Monday when asked…

