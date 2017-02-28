Virginia Governor: Homeland security claims they will not go after DREAMers
Virginia Governor: Trump Won't Go After DREAMers
The Trump administration is not going to go after so-called DREAMers, undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children. That was the unequivocal message Virginia Governor Terry McAulliffe said he got from the homeland security secretary, General John Kelly, this weekend. “My indication from General Kelly was, absolutely not,” McAuliffe told reporters Monday when asked…
