Virginia man hit with hate crime charges after biting victim’s face in anti-Muslim attack
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
A Virginia man was facing hate crime charges after being arrested Monday for allegedly biting another man’s face and using anti-Muslim slurs in a mall parking lot last November. Robin McGreer, 35, approached the victim at a Tysons Corner Center lot and allegedly began threatening him with racial insults. During an ensuing altercation, McGreer then bit…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion