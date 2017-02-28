Quantcast

Virginia man hit with hate crime charges after biting victim’s face in anti-Muslim attack

International Business Times

28 Feb 2017 at 11:05 ET                   
Robin McGreer, who is facing hate crimes charges in Virginia. (Photo: Fairfax County Police Department)

A Virginia man was facing hate crime charges after being arrested Monday for allegedly biting another man’s face and using anti-Muslim slurs in a mall parking lot last November. Robin McGreer, 35, approached the victim at a Tysons Corner Center lot and allegedly began threatening him with racial insults. During an ensuing altercation, McGreer then bit…

