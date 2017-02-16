Quantcast

Wall Street donors got the vote they wanted

International Business Times

16 Feb 2017 at 09:14 ET                   

House Republicans voted to rescind a federal rule making it easier for states to offer basic retirement savings plans to millions of workers. As International Business Times reported last week, the chief sponsors of the bill have been heavily supported by campaign cash from the finance industry, which has lobbied against the plans. The Department of…

