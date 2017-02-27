Quantcast

Warren Beatty’s son reacts to his dad’s ‘La La Land’ mistake

International Business Times

27 Feb 2017 at 07:59 ET                   
Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty (Screen Capture)

Veteran actors Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway made a major mistake while presenting the best picture award at the Oscars. The 79-year-old actor mistakenly announced “La La Land” as the winner when in fact the winner was “Moonlight.” It wasn’t entirely Beatty’s fault. After all, he was handed the wrong envelope before presenting the Academy Award.…

