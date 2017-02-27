Warren Beatty’s son reacts to his dad’s ‘La La Land’ mistake
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
Veteran actors Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway made a major mistake while presenting the best picture award at the Oscars. The 79-year-old actor mistakenly announced “La La Land” as the winner when in fact the winner was “Moonlight.” It wasn’t entirely Beatty’s fault. After all, he was handed the wrong envelope before presenting the Academy Award.…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion